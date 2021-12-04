PL deputy caught with bribe money from secret budget – Politics

Deputy caught with money from the Secret Budget (photo: Cross/Reproduction) In images published by the magazine raw, deputy Josimar de Maranhozinho (PL-MA), from the same party as president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), appears to be handling money hands pointed out as the direct product of a scheme involving parliamentary amendments.

According to the magazine, the arrest made by the Federal Police (PF) took place in October last year, at the political office in Maranhozinho.

Suspicion that lawmakers charge a commission to indicate resources from the “secret budget” to a particular city hall. The money would be paid by companies interested in the works and services or by the public agent itself.

The investigation continued, and one day after the event of affiliation of the president to the PL, which took place on Tuesday (11/30), and in which the deputy attended, Maranhozinho was the target of a second session of the PF, on Wednesday (1st/12).

The authorization to carry out the action came from Minister Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), rapporteur for the case of the rapporteur’s amendments, the secret budget.

According to investigations by the Federal Police, the relationship of kinship and personal ties between Maranhozinho and mayors and municipal secretaries are part of the modus operandi for the diversion of money in areas such as health and infrastructure.

There are at least two secret inquiries opened at the Supreme to investigate the scheme, called the “amendment fair” by deputies and advisers.

The former deputy mayor of the municipality of Maranhozinho and heads the Liberal Party directorate of Maranhão. After two terms as state deputy, he was elected to a seat in the National Congress with a record vote. He is a pre-candidate for the government of Maranho for next year’s elections.