PL federal deputy caught with wads of money on video

posted on 12/3/2021 4:08 PM / updated on 12/3/2021 4:14 PM



(credit: Reproduction / Crusoe )

Federal deputy Josimar de Maranhãozinho, from the Liberal Party, president Jair Bolsonaro’s legend, appeared in images handling wads of money that, according to Federal Police investigations, are the direct product of a scheme involving parliamentary amendments. The arrest took place in October last year, at the politician’s office, and the video was released by the magazine Crusoe.

Despite the scandal, no measures, other than search and seizure actions, have been adopted so far. Josimar de Maranhãozinho is the target of two investigations that are being processed by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on the purchase and sale scheme of parliamentary amendments in operation in Congress.

Some negotiations were made with the rapporteur’s amendments, which supply the so-called “secret budget”. The deputy would receive the money after allocating funds from parliamentary amendments to municipalities controlled by allies. After receiving the amount, the mayors hire companies linked to Maranhãozinho and return part of the money in cash.

The images were recorded by a hidden camera by the Federal Police authorized by the STF, at the politician’s office in São Luís, Maranhão. Josimar is a pre-candidate for the government of Maranhão by PL. The deputy has not yet commented on the matter and remains in office.