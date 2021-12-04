PlayStation Christmas Guide – what peripherals should you buy for the PS5? • Eurogamer.pt

THE PlayStation 5 is, in itself, an extremely complete console – with powerful hardware and an increasingly extensive list of games, the eagerness of gamers to want to get their hands on it is totally understandable. But what if you want to take your gaming experience even further?

We’ve already created a guide with the best games to offer this Christmas to those who own a PS5, but on this page, we’ll cover another equally important topic that could be decisive in your level of immersion: peripherals for the PS5.

Below you can see the best peripherals for PS5, what is its functionality and also consult its prices so that you can make an informed decision. Who knows, you might find the perfect Christmas gift for you or that friend who loves PlayStation!

PlayStation Christmas Guide – what peripherals should you buy for the PS5?

Even with a little more than a year of life, the PS5 already has a series of peripherals that make your gaming experience – and multimedia – much more fluid and simplistic. If you have any suggestions that are not on this list, use the comments box to give your opinion.

DualSense Wireless Controller







O PlayStation 5 DualSense controller it’s absolutely essential to the PS5 experience and improves on the previous model, the DualShock 4, in just about every way. With haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects, games come to life, becoming more immersive than ever.

Available in three colors – black, white and red – the PS5 DualSense also includes a built-in microphone and a creation button, all integrated in an iconic and comfortable design.

The price of the controls can vary but it is almost always around €70.

DualSense base charger







If you want to load your PS5 controllers conveniently and quickly, this charging base may be suitable for you.

You can charge two controllers at once without having to hook them up to the PS5 – not only do they charge just as quickly with this cradle, you also get the console’s USB ports free without sacrificing performance.

The price of this base is around €30.

Wireless Headphones with PULSE 3D Microphone







We’ve been talking a lot about “immersion” throughout this article, and that’s exactly what these wireless headset – equipped with Tempest 3D AudioTech, they put you at the center of incredibly immersive sound environments, where sound seems to come from all directions.

Plus, with USB Type-C® charging and two noise-canceling microphones, your voice will sound clearer than ever, so your friends hear every word you say.

The price of headphones can vary but around €90.

Command for multimedia content







Do you like to play on your PS5 but are you also a fan of streaming? Like command for multimedia content, you can conveniently control movies, streaming services and more on your PS5 console. There’s even built-in buttons for some of today’s most popular streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and Spotify.

The price of the command is around €30.

PS5 HD Camera







If you want to live your streaming dream together with PS5, the SONY HD camera can be a big help.

In addition to being able to record you in Full HD, with a smooth and crisp image, you can add yourself to your game videos while streaming in “picture-in-picture” mode and even remove the background so that only you are in emphasis.

The price of the camera is around €50.

PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Store and PlayStation Now





While not a peripheral in the traditional sense of the word, these are three PlayStation “services” that any gamer wouldn’t mind getting this Christmas in their boots. In brief:

PlayStation Plus : allows you to play online (see more information here)

: allows you to play online (see more information here) PlayStation Store : PlayStation Online Store

: PlayStation Online Store PlayStation Now: allows you to stream games

Keep in mind that there are gift cards available for PS Plus, PS Now and PS Store, with different prices and different subscriptions.

Do you have any of these peripherals? What interested you the most?