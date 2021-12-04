Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: How to Catch the Legendary

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl brought back all the magic of Nintendo’s fourth generation of little monsters. In addition to the legends found throughout the main story, it is possible to capture virtually all the most desired Pokémon from the first four generations of the franchise. But it’s not a very easy task.

Before, you need to have access to Ramanas Park, located on Route 221. And, for that, you need to beat the eight gyms, the Elite dos Quatro and the champion Cynthia.

How does Ramanas Park work?

There are several caves within Ramanas Park, each one for a different Legendary Pokémon, or set of Legends. Inside each cave, there is an altar where it is necessary to place a special plaque, the so-called Legendary Slates, to summon the rarest monsters in the game. It will teleport your character into battle against a level 70 version of that Pokémon.

The big question is how to get each of the Legendary Slates and which ones are available in each version of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

how to get the Legendary Slates and which are the pokemon of each one

To get the plates, you will need to change Mysterious Shards (Fragments found while excavating the Grand Underground) in the waiting room at Ramanas Park.

It is possible to exchange three small fragments or one large one for each of the plates. Initially, only Discovery Slate will be available and, furthermore, there is no way to choose a specific board. Check the order in which they are available and which rare Pokémon they give access to:

Discovery Slate: Regice, Regrock, Registrol

Kanto Slate: Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres (Shining Pearl version only)

Johto Slate: Raikou, Entei and Suicune (Brilliant Diamond version only)

Soul Slate: Latios and Latias

Distortion Slate: Giratina

Squall Slate: Lugia (Shining Pearl version only)

Rainbow Slate: Ho-oh (Brilliant Diamond version only)

Oceanic Slate: Kyogre

Tectonic Slate: Groudon

Stratospheric Slate: Rayquaza

Slate Genome: Mewtwo

Tips for catching legendary Pokémon

The most experienced players in the franchise know that capturing legendary Pokémon is not the simplest task. The best strategy is to take a team with little monsters that apply negative effects, mainly sleep.

Also, there are some tips that can help you a lot. The first is to disable the game’s auto-save and save before each encounter. In case of failure, just reload and try again.

Also, take Quick Balls, Ultra Balls and Timer Balls. Once the battle starts, shoot a Quick Ball at the legendary Pokemon. In case it fails, put the pussy to sleep and decrease its health as much as possible – if possible, use some Pokémon with the ability False Swipe (TM54), which leaves only 1 HP and avoids the risk of taking down the so desired Legendary. So, make it rain Ultra Balls. If he still hasn’t been captured and the battle exceeds 10 turns, start using Timer Balls.

