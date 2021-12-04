Police arrest man suspected of bus robbery in Maricá

RIO — The Homicide Precinct of Niterói, São Gonçalo, Itaboraí and Maricá (DHNSGI) arrested, this Friday afternoon, a man who allegedly participated in the attempted robbery of a bus at the RJ-116 bus station, in the morning, at the time do Engenho do Roçado, in São Gonçalo, Metropolitan Region of Rio. The action ended with one passenger dead and two others injured, including a Military Police officer. The suspect, whose name was not revealed, arrived at the specialist shortly after 1 pm. A car, which investigators said was used to cover the action, was seized. Images from security cameras from the bus — which makes the line 4146-D (Itaipuaçu x Castelo) — are being analyzed.

The crime happened around 4:20 am. The collective that came from Maricá was approached by criminals and, according to witnesses, a plainclothes policeman, stationed at the 2nd BPM (Botafogo), reacted and there was an intense exchange of fire. The bus had left Itaipuaçu towards the Castle, in downtown Rio.

Shooting marks on the bus Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo

In the confrontation, the policeman was shot in the abdomen. Passenger Elvira Ferreira Matos, 61, died instantly, hit in the chest. Another passenger was also shot in the leg. All of them were taken to the Alberto Torres State Hospital, located in São Gonçalo. The officer was released after receiving care and being medicated. The other passenger is still hospitalized and his health is stable.

In the morning, a suspect had already been arrested at the Emergency Room in Itaboraí. Upon entering the health unit, the man reportedly said he was shot after an attempted robbery. The PMs said that he had been through the police and was on the run. The suspect’s wife was taken by civil police to the health unit where the suspect is.

four suspects

According to Bruno Cleuder, head of the Niterói, São Gonçalo, Itaboraí and Maricá Homicide Precinct (DHNSGI), four people were involved in the robbery. Three of them have already been identified and arrested. One of them is from the Salgueiro Complex, in São Gonçalo.

The two men who boarded the bus were identified as Gleidon (who stood at the door) and Cassio (who went in to steal).

Also according to investigators, Matheus and a man known as Cabelinho – not yet identified – supported the robbery.

During the exchange of fire, Gleydon and Cassio were shot in the chest. The first went to the hospital in Itaboraí and the second to Souza Aguiar, in the Center.

All suspects who were shot changed clothes before going to health facilities. It was Matheus, who took Gleydon to Itaboraí.

Full bus

Line manager 4146-D (Itaipuaçu x Castelo) Cláudio Figueiredo said that the bus left Maricá shortly after 4:20 am. In driving there were 38 people. According to Figueiredo, shortly after 5:00 am, the driver reported that he stopped to pick up two passengers who were on the catwalk at Engenho do Roçado. The bus was supposed to arrive in Rio shortly after 6 am.

The bus went through an inspection this Friday morning at DHNSGI. Gunshot and blood marks can be seen in the collective.

In a statement, Viação Nossa Senhora do Amparo stated that “it greatly regrets the event and sympathizes with the victims and their families.” The company also highlighted that “employees were directed to monitor the occurrence and provide all the necessary support to our customers and help law enforcement authorities in their investigations”.