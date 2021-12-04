Police arrest parents of Michigan high school massacre perpetrator | World

The assassin, identified as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, will face murder, terrorism and other crimes.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of negligence and will answer for allowing the gun, purchased on Black Friday, to be found by the boy. They will also respond by not removing the youth from the school when the institution’s principals asked for it, just hours before the mass murder.

The couple could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. After a vast search and seizure operation by police and the FBI, they were located in an industrial complex in Detroit, about 60 kilometers from the shooting.

The couple’s lawyers said on Friday that they would turn themselves in to authorities and were not fleeing, but that they had left town on the night of the shooting “for their own safety”. The fact that they withdrew $4,000 and turned off their cell phones triggered the alert, according to police interviewed by the American network CNN.

Ethan Crumbley “was the one who walked into high school and pulled the trigger”, but “there are other people who contributed to the events of November 30 and it is my intention to hold them accountable as well,” said the county district attorney. Oakland, Karen McDonald.

In an episode reported by investigators, teachers caught the teenager with ammunition at school on the eve of the massacre. The mother then sent the following message: “LOL (laughs). I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

Shooting leaves dead in high school in Michigan

The perpetrator came out of the bathroom on Tuesday afternoon (30) and began shooting at random at Oxford High School, where he studied. Four teenagers, aged between 14 and 17, died and eight people were injured, including a teacher.

According to authorities, the shooting lasted about five minutes and the young assassin surrendered to police moments later.