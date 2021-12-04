Portugal registers the highest number of deaths by Covid-19 since March

With 21 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the European country reached the highest level registered since March 18; authorities speak of ‘rising phase of pandemic’

EFE/EPA/MANUEL FERNANDO ARAÚJO Health authorities predict the number of cases to double every 20 days



Portugal recorded the death of 21 more people as a result of Covid-19, the highest number in the same day in almost nine months, according to a bulletin presented this Friday, 3, by the General Health Directorate of the country (DGS). The number of victims in 24 hours has not occurred in Portuguese territory since the 18th of March, when the exit from the general confinement decreed in the country was being initiated to contain the most serious wave throughout the health crisis. The Minister of Health of Portugal, Marta Temido, reinforced today that the country is in a “growing phase of pandemic” and that the number of cases is expected to double every 20 days. According to DGS balance, over the last 24 hours 2,535 new positives were notified. The number of patients admitted with covid-19, however, dropped to 904, which is 14 fewer than yesterday. In all, 129 people are admitted to the ICUs of Portuguese hospitals.

The accumulated incidence, in turn, showed a new high and reached 374 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a number higher than, for example, last Wednesday, which was 349.8. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Portugal has registered 1,157,352 positives for the new coronavirus and 18,492 deaths due to covid-19. According to official data, around 8.6 million people completed the vaccination program against the disease, which represents around 86%% of the population. Currently, the immunization technical committee is evaluating the application of doses in children aged five to 11 years. In addition, the booster dose has already been given to 1.3 million people, mostly over 65 years of age.

*With information from EFE