Portugal registers the highest number of deaths by Covid since March – News

Portugal recorded the death of 21 more people as a result of Covid-19, the highest number in the same day in almost nine months, according to the bulletin presented this Friday (3) by the DGS (General Directorate of Health) in the country.

The number of victims in 24 hours had not occurred in Portuguese territory since March 18, when the exit from the general confinement decreed in the country was being initiated to contain the most serious wave of the entire health crisis.

the minister of Portugal Health, Marta Temido, reinforced this Friday that the country is in a “growing phase of the pandemic” and that the number of cases is expected to double every 20 days.

According to DGS balance, over the last 24 hours 2,535 new positives were notified. The number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19, however, dropped to 904, which represents 14 fewer than last Thursday (2).

In all, 129 people are admitted to the ICUs of Portuguese hospitals. The accumulated incidence, in turn, showed a new high and reached 374 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a number higher than, for example, last Wednesday (1st), which was 349.8.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Portugal has registered 1,157,352 positives for the new coronavirus and 18,492 deaths for Covid-19. According to official data, around 8.6 million people completed the vaccination program against the disease, which represents around 86% of the population.

Currently, the immunization technical committee is evaluating the application of doses in children aged 5 to 11 years. In addition, the booster dose has already been given to 1.3 million people, most over 65 years of age.