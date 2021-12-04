Portugal sees new wave of Brazilian immigration after border reopening

  • Giuliana Vallone
  • From Lisbon to BBC News Brasil

Trams in the center of Lisbon

Credit, Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Photo caption,

Entities that help immigrants in the country report an increase in the arrival of Brazilians

The reopening of the borders between Portugal and Brazil, in September, after a year and a half of restrictions related to the covid-19 pandemic, has stimulated a new wave of immigration to the European country.

Entities that help immigrants in Portuguese territory report a greater arrival of Brazilians and seek information about the migration process. They also say that the number of Brazilians seeking help to return to their homeland has dropped.

The reasons for this, given by Brazilians recently arrived in Portugal interviewed by BBC News Brasil, include the escalation of the crisis in Brazil, a desire to improve their quality of life and familiarity with the language.

In addition, the country has national legislation favorable to immigration. Unlike most other European nations, Portugal allows the regularization with relative ease of those who arrive as tourists (ie, without a visa), but decide to live and work in its territory.

