Portuguese minister resigns after official driver accident scandal

posted on 12/3/2021 6:48 PM



(credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA)

The Interior Minister of Portugal, Eduardo Cabrita, resigned from his post on Friday (3) due to the scandal caused by the management of an accident in which his official driver was involved and which caused the death of one person.

“I cannot allow this absolutely intolerable political use to be used in the current framework to penalize government action […] that’s why I decided to request today the resignation of my functions as minister,” said Cabrita at a press conference.

“I accepted his resignation,” Prime Minister António Costa replied shortly afterwards in another interview.

Cabrita’s departure comes less than two months before the early legislative elections, called after the government’s 2022 budget proposal was rejected.

In June of this year, the ministerial car in which Cabrita was traveling “at about 163 km/h”, according to the Portuguese press, hit and killed a road worker in the Évora region, in the south of the country.

This Friday, the minister’s driver was denounced for manslaughter, when there is no intention to kill, by the Public Ministry of Portugal.

Since the accident, the management of the case has been much criticized and the minister has been accused of avoiding his responsibility and insensitive to the victim’s family.