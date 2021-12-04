Pregnant, child and elderly killer surrenders to the police

posted on 12/4/2021 8:45 AM / updated on 12/4/2021 9:19 AM



(credit: Disclosure/PCGO)

After five days of searches, Wanderson Mota Protácio, 21, accused of killing three people in Corumbá de Goiás, turns himself in to the police this Saturday morning (4/12). According to reports, the fugitive appeared during the night of Friday at another farm in the region of Gameleira, a city where part of the searches were concentrated, 56 km from Abadiânia. On site, the owner convinced him to surrender.

The woman came with the murderer to the urban area of ​​the city around 7:30 am. After the criminal turned himself in, the two were brought to the 3rd Police Station in Anapólis.





the case

Last Sunday (11/28), Wanderson Mota Protácio, 21, became the main suspect in stabbing his four-month-pregnant girlfriend and stepdaughter, aged 2 and 9 months, in addition to a farmer, aged 73. , with a shot in the head, in Corumbá de Goiás. Since then, the accused was wanted by the police.

other crimes

In addition to the triple homicide, the fugitive is accused of trying to stab a woman to death, in 2019, in Goianópolis (GO). The case is being processed at the Court of Justice of the State of Goiás (TJGO) and the sentence has not yet been passed. The file states that the attempted femicide took place on December 8, 2019, when Wanderson arrived home under the influence of drugs and alcohol in the morning.

With a knife in hand, the caretaker forced the victim to enter one of the residence’s rooms with him. With the denial, the aggressor landed several blows against the woman’s back. The knife broke, and after that Wanderson fled over the walls and hid in a nearby house.