Projectile in man’s anus causes hospital to trigger bomb squad

posted on 12/3/2021 9:10 PM



Anti-Bomb Squadron is deployed in a hospital in England after attending a patient with an artillery bullet inserted into the rectum. – (credit: Reproduction/The Sun)

Last Wednesday (1st/12), the team at the Royal Hospital of Gloucestershire, England, needed to activate the bomb squad after the admission of a patient with an artillery shell inside the anus.

The information is from the British newspaper the sun. The bullet was part of the man’s collection of military items and, while cleaning the objects, the victim would have placed the ammunition on the ground. He would then have slipped and fallen on top of the object, which was 17 cm long and 6 cm wide, by accident.

As the doctors did not know about the projectile when they started treating the man, they decided to call the bomb squad to help them. The fear was that the projectile would explode.

The participation of a team from the Explosive Artillery Disposal Regiment in the removal of the object was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of England. Police also reported the occurrence as the case “of a patient with ammunition in the rectum”.

“As with any incident involving ammunition, the relevant safety protocols were followed to ensure there was no risk to patients, staff or visitors,” said a hospital spokesperson.

According to a member of the 11th Explosive Artillery Disposal Regiment, the object is just an inert piece of metal, not life-threatening. “It was a piece of thick, pointed lead, designed to go through a tank,” he said. The patient was discharged and should make a rapid recovery. According to the newspaper, the biggest risk he took was that the bullet would pierce his gut.