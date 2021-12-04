Promising new treatment for lung cancer is approved by Anvisa; understand

SAO PAULO — The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recently approved a new type of treatment for early lung cancer. Developed by pharmaceutical company Roche, atezolizumab is the first immunotherapy indicated for this stage of the disease, which was without innovation for 16 years. The drug is already available in Brazil for the treatment of advanced lung cancer, among other indications.

— It is a recognized effective immunotherapy, which has already been used for patients with metastases and that has made a big difference in the treatment of lung cancer — says Clarissa Baldotto, executive director of the Brazilian Group of Thoracic Oncology and clinical oncologist at Rede D’or do Rio de Janeiro. – Generally, in oncology, this is the course of treatments: they start in advanced disease and then enter as an adjuvant to decrease the chance of the disease coming back.

The new treatment is indicated for people with non-small cell lung cancer, which is the most prevalent type, accounting for 85% of cases. Furthermore, patients eligible for treatment need to have the PD-L1 biomarker, which is also present in most of them. The presence of this marker increases the chance of a response to immunotherapy.

The current standard of care for early lung cancer is surgery to remove the tumor, followed by chemotherapy. Immunotherapy joins these two pillars, stimulating the patient’s own immune system to fight the tumor.

The study that led to the new approval of the drug showed that its use, associated with chemotherapy after surgery, has unprecedentedly reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death in 34% of patients, which means gaining more time to live. According to Baldotto, lung cancer is a very aggressive tumor.

— Even in patients with early disease, the rate of relapse is very high. This approval aims to increase the chances of controlling the disease – says the doctor.

high lethality

The arrival of the drug is strengthened by the high lethality of lung cancer, which is the type that kills the most in the world – about 25% of deaths caused by cancer are caused by tumors in the respiratory organ, which is equivalent to 1.8 million per year, almost 30,000 in Brazil alone. According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), lung cancer causes the most deaths of men in the country and the second most lethal among women, only behind breast tumors.

In addition to aggressiveness, one of the reasons for high lethality is because the diagnosis is usually late. In general, the disease is silent. When symptoms appear—such as a persistent cough, bloody phlegm, and shortness of breath—the disease is already advanced or has metastasized. To make matters worse, until recently, there weren’t many effective therapies. This is improving every year with the emergence of targeted therapies and immunotherapy. The main cause of lung cancer is smoking. Therefore, not smoking and not being close to those who smoke is the main method to avoid the disease.

For smokers and ex-smokers, the recommendation is to start tracking the disease after 50 years of age. When identified early, the chances of a cure are greater. Diagnosis is made through imaging tests such as x-ray and chest computed tomography. The tumor is identified through a biopsy and also undergoes a molecular examination to identify the factors that contribute to its development, and thus indicate the best treatment.

Cancer in non-smokers

Although 80% of lung tumors are associated with smoking, 20% of them are diagnosed in non-smokers. One study looked at the causes of non-smoking cancers. Published in the journal Nature Genetics and conducted by an international team led by researchers at the US National Cancer Institute (NCI), the research describes for the first time three molecular subtypes of lung cancer in people who have never smoked.

The findings will help unravel the mystery of how lung cancer arises in people who have no history of smoking and may guide the development of more accurate clinical treatments. This type of disease arises from the accumulation of mutations caused by natural processes in the body and is more common in women at an earlier age.