Proof of Covid vaccination required in 15 capitals | Coronavirus

The requirement for proof of vaccination is in force in at least 15 state capitals in the country, according to a survey by g1: Brasília, Cuiabá, Florianópolis, Fortaleza, João Pessoa, Manaus, Natal, Palmas, Porto Velho, Recife, Rio Branco, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, São Paulo and Teresina .

In addition to them, Aracaju, from the 17th, will require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for open events with up to 5,000 people and closed events with up to 3,000. This requirement will be valid until January 9th. In Belém, the government of Pará announced the requirement of proof to enter bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, tourist facilities, churches and other places from Monday (6)

Belo Horizonte, Boa Vista, Campo Grande, Curitiba, Goiânia, Macapá, Maceió, Porto Alegre, São Luís and Vitória do not have the obligation to present proof of vaccination.

In part of these capitals, this requirement – ​​also known as a vaccination passport – stems from norms established by state governments. These are the cases, for example, of Natal, Rio Branco and Salvador.

Mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), shows the 'vaccine passport' application, used in the city, during an event in August. — Photo: Playback/Youtube

The rules vary from place to place. In general, proof of vaccination is required at events with large numbers of people, such as concerts. But there is also a requirement to enter restaurants – in the case of Fortaleza and Manaus, for example – and hotels and inns, as established by the Rio de Janeiro City Hall this week.

See the situation by country below:

Decree of the 24th of November by the Federal District government made it mandatory to present a vaccination card for entry into events such as concerts and sports competitions.

Proof of vaccination against Covid-19 for entry into stadiums, cinemas, theaters, museums, game rooms, concert halls and artistic presentations in general is mandatory from this Thursday (2).

Passport is mandatory at shows, fairs, conferences and games, with an audience of over 500 people since November 16th.

Determination of the government of Ceará requires the presentation of proof of vaccination in restaurants, bars and social events since the 15th of November.

Decree of this Wednesday (1) of the government of Paraíba requires the presentation of proof for entry to concerts. Rule is valid until January 2, 2022.

Bars and restaurants require a Covid-19 vaccination card with at least the first dose. The decree came into force on August 23rd.

Decree establishes a requirement for the vaccination schedule in sporting events, cinemas, theaters and events with more than 300 people in Rio Grande do Norte since October.

Proof of vaccination is required for events with more than 200 people. City hall decree is from August, but it had been suspended by a court decision. Tocantins Court of Justice reestablished the rule on October 7th.

The city determined in September that the population must present proof of vaccination to enter events with 100 people or more.

Since November 19, only those who took two doses of the immunizing agent against the disease have access to closed events in Pernambuco. Starting on Monday (6), a state decree will require proof of entry into public agencies.

A decision by the government of Acre requires the presentation of proof of vaccination for parties, bars, public bodies and events since November 29th.

Several places, such as restaurants, bars and gyms, require their visitors to present the vaccine passport.

From Wednesday (1st), social visitation to health facilities, prisons, and public care services in Bahia require proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

The city of São Paulo requires proof of vaccination to enter events with more than 500 people since September. In other places, such as bars, restaurants and shopping malls, it is not necessary to present proof.

The government of Piauí determined this Tuesday (3) the presentation of the receipt in concert halls, gyms and clubs.