PS4 and PS5 may win Xbox Game Pass-like service, rumor points out | Video game

PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) can win a subscription service along the lines of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. An anonymous source revealed to the Bloomberg news network that the project would be launched in the spring of 2022 (autumn in Brazil), between the months of March, April and May. Sony’s new service is supposed to be code-named Spartacus and would have three subscription levels. The first similar to current PS Plus benefits, a second with PS4 games, and in the future PS5, and a third with demos, streaming games and classic games from PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP. It is noteworthy that this information was not confirmed by the company.
🎮 December PS Plus offers Godfall and Mortal Shell for free
PlayStation Plus and PS Now can be unified into a single subscription service along the lines of the Xbox Game Pass — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo
The rumor was reported by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who claims to have had contact with someone familiar with Sony’s plans and who asked to remain anonymous. In addition, the reporter had access to documents from the alleged subscription service. According to the source, users would pay a monthly subscription to access the service that would unify PS Plus and PS Now into a single package. The company would retain use of the PS Plus brand, but would plan to gradually leave the PS Now name behind.
PlayStation Plus is currently the equivalent of Xbox Live Gold, a subscription service required to play online and that offers some free games monthly. PlayStation Now offers streaming games to the cloud and older downloadable titles, but it hasn’t had as much success as the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Other sources also suggest that Sony plans to expand its cloud gaming efforts.
Service would offer, in addition to newer titles, other older games like Siphon Filter on PSP — Photo: Disclosure/Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Xbox Game Pass has been successful in its endeavor. The service has subscription plans that start at R$29.99 per month, access to more than 100 exclusive Microsoft games and games on the same launch day, such as Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite. In 2021, Xbox Cloud Gaming was also launched, which allows you to play some of the Xbox games on smartphones, tablets and PCs via the cloud.
A Sony subscription service could have PS4 games similar to the PS Plus Collection. Meanwhile, the collection of classics could feature games like the PlayStation One original Twisted Metal, the PS2 SOCOM series, PS3 Killzone franchise titles, and PSP Siphon Filter games. However, it is noteworthy that some of the main classic games of the time gained remasters and remakes, such as God of War, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, among others.
With information from Bloomberg
5 games with the best graphics on PS4 and Xbox One