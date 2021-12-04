PS4 and Xbox One Games at up to 90% off

Every week we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games with discounts that reach 90% and can be even higher if you subscribe to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.

Among the games on sale on PS4, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition stands out, available from R$299 to R$89.99. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, from R$82.45 to R$12.36. Check out more discounts:

10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition: R$99.75

Mortal Kombat 11: BRL 39.98

Dead by Daylight: BRL 74.75

Jurassic World Revolution: R$37.42

God of War: BRL 49.75

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition: R$ 89.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: R$ 97.31

For Honor Complete Edition: BRL 74.99

Far Cry Insanity Bundle: R$ 108.57

Dragon Ball FighterZ: R$ 37.48

10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:

FIFA 22: R$179.40

GTA 5 Premium Edition: BRL 74.97

Metro Exodus Gold Edition: 22.80

Red Dead Redemptiom 2: BRL 99.98

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition R$ 38.00

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition: R$ 12.36

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker: R$36.80

Lords of the Fallen: R$9.90

Far Cry 6: BRL 187.56

Resident Evil Village: BRL 124.50

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our Facebook pages, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Matheus Bianezzi at the twitter and Instagram.