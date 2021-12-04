Punch, friend saves the life of a backpacker attacked by a 3-meter crocodile

The backpack was being pulled to the bottom of the river when the friend attacked on impulse and the crocodile ended up releasing the victim

A series of punches saved the life of 18-year-old British backpacker Amelie Osborn-Smith from attack by a 10-foot crocodile. She was swimming with friends in the Zambezi River, at a point near the famous Victoria Falls in Zambia. The crocodile suddenly emerged and pulled her by the leg, already making its “death spin”.

It was at that moment that one of the friends who was swimming with her attacked the animal, on impulse, throwing a series of punches. The attitude made the crocodile open its jaws, freeing Amelie. He saved her life, which was about to be taken to the bottom of the river.

“So others came in to help. There was blood and people struggling everywhere. She’s lucky to be alive,” said a witness to the “Sun” attack.

The backpacker underwent a series of surgeries at a hospital in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital. According to her father, Brent Osborn-Smith, she is doing well. He pointed out that Amelie only made the decision to swim because a guide said the place was safe.

