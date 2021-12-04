Putin government takes control of internet company responsible for ‘Russian Facebook’ – International

MOSCOW – The government of Russia expanded its influence on the internet by buying stakes in the leading internet group VK (kontakte). Much of the company’s shares were sold to state insurance company Sogaz, which is controlled in part by a former ally of the president. Vladimir Putin.

In a statement on Thursday, Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s USM holding said it had sold 57.3% of its voting shares of VK for an undisclosed sum.

The company’s services include social networks Odnoklassniki and Vkontakte, the latter often cited as Russia’s answer to Facebook. In addition to other online brands such as Delivery Club and Samokat food delivery services.

The state’s consolidation of decision-making power in Russia’s second-largest internet company could portend greater government interference in the sector, an internet analyst said.

USM said it wants to focus more on other companies in its portfolio, including sectors such as telecommunications and metals and mining.

Shareholders are Putin’s allies

Shareholders of Sogaz, founded by gas giant Gazprom, include banker Yuri Kovalchuk, whom Putin has publicly called a personal friend. Alexei Miller, CEO of Gazprom, is chairman of the board of Sogaz.

On October 27, Kovalchuk and his wife controlled about half of the shares of Aquila, which owns 32.3% of Sogaz. “The transaction is done on market terms,” ​​Alexei Miller said in a statement. After the purchase, Boris Dobrodeev said on Friday, 1, that he was stepping down as CEO of VK.

Moscow has cracked down on tech companies this year with fines related to banned content and Russian user data, in particular foreign social media companies, a campaign that critics characterize as an attempt by Russian authorities to exert tighter control over the Internet.

Internet analyst Pavel Klimarev wrote on his Telegram channel ZaTelekom that the changes would give Gazprom Media, and hence the Russian state, more control over the media landscape. He predicted that more pressure would be brought to bear on Russia’s independent internet companies such as Yandex, as well as Alphabet Inc’s YouTube.

RBC daily reported, citing four sources, that Vladimir Kiriyenko, first vice president of state-owned Rostelecom and son of Putin’s first deputy chief of staff, Sergei Kiriyenko, would be VK’s new CEO. /REUTERS