Quiz: Do you know the meaning of these emojis? Take the test – 12/04/2021

A notebook with scrawled handwriting. It’s a way of looking at computing until the 1990s. Although the first PCs and Macs have been around for nearly twenty years, they barely understood each other until then. Each company gave a different code for the same letters and constantly one machine couldn’t even understand what another had written—just like the notes of that boy in your class who, despite being intelligent, were indecipherable.

The problem was only solved when Unicode appeared: a standardization that homogenized the codes of each character. After that, being typed by Bill Gates or Steve Jobs, when a letter A was pressed on the keyboard, all systems could understand.

End of problems right? Well, almost. Back to the future, when machines already understand all the letters, a new question appeared: we don’t just use texts to communicate anymore.

Today we have emojis.

It was then up to Unicode again to put the house in order. The standard, which is run by the Unicode Consortium (a non-profit organization), has become responsible for organizing and approving all the little yellow faces that appear. No wonder, when we announce that a new batch of emojis is coming, our font is always the default.

In practice, this does not bring us just one unity. We also get detailed catalog of each emoji.

Unicode gives a name to each symbol and explains in which situation it should be used.

That said, the inevitable question is: are you using emojis the right way?

The test below is for you to compare your use of emojis with what the responsible company imagined.

