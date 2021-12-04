R$1.3 million enters the agenda and Inter negotiates with a prominent striker in Series B

Colorado has a meeting scheduled with the player’s representative in the state capital; it is free on the market and comes from a good season in 2021

O International plans the next season and is already moving behind the scenes to search reinforcements. The club is aware of the need to qualify the group, which it felt when it had to deal with the absence of its main players. While coach Diego Aguirre is looking for a spot in the Libertadores in the last rounds of the Brasileirão, contacts have been made by the directors.

This Friday (3), journalist Marcelo Salzano, on his YouTube channel, revealed that Colorado is talking to close with a highlight of the last edition of Série B. Alef Manga, 27 years old. The player was the top scorer of the Goiás in the competition, with 10 goals scored, in addition to accumulating four assists, helping Esmeraldino to return to the first division.

The player will not remain at the club in Goiás and it is free on the ball market. According to Marcelo Salzano, representatives of Alef Manga are scheduled to travel to Porto Alegre to meet with the direction of Inter. The board of Goiás had until last Tuesday (30) to exercise the purchase of 50% of the economic rights of the attacker from Volta Redonda, but did not carry out the option.

The amount that Esmeraldino would have to pay to be with Alef Manga in his squad was BRL 1.3 million. According to the journalist, the business model is very pleasing to Colorado, which would not have to pay a high amount to another club to finalize the deal, needing to settle the salary bases with the player’s staff.

Inter’s intention in the market is to seek, at least, five reinforcements: a midfielder, a center forward, a midfielder, a midfielder and a right back. Before arriving at Goiás, Alef Manga had a great spell at Volta Redonda, at the beginning of 2021, having scored 12 goals and two assists in 15 games.