Ravi takes shape after being fired by Christian

The relationship between Ravi (Juan Paiva) and Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will soon be shuddering in the soap opera a place in the sun (TV Globo). In the next chapters the driver will be fired at the behest of Túlio (Daniel Dantas).

According to information from the website Notícias da TV, the situation will leave Ravi going through a huge financial mess, leading him to return to live in the favela. During the period he won’t be able to find a new job and will go hungry.

Everything will start right after Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão) discovers the truth behind the faker, who will be required to enter into Redentor’s embezzlement scheme. Christian will still give in to pressure from his brother-in-law and will fire his best friend.

Soon after the decision, Chris will try to help Ravi, but the the boy’s criminal record will be a barrier. Irritated by the development of his friend’s story, the driver leaves the apartment on loan and goes to live in a shack in the favela with his wife and son.

Actor comments on the soap opera’s repercussion

Um Lugar ao Sol is about to complete a month on the air and has received rave reviews from viewers. The repercussion has been accompanied by actor Cauã Reymond, one of the protagonists of the plot, which tells the story of the ambitious Christian.

In an interview for Patrícia Kogut’s column in O Globo newspaper, the actor spoke a little about the comments he has seen about his work in the soap opera. He said it’s been interesting to see the excitement of the fans, even with the distances caused by the pandemic.

“Did people like it? I am happy. But I like more the comments they make when I meet in the streets, the comment live, outside the cell phone, the computer… “Oh, Cauã! I loved the soap opera”. I went to “Caldeirão” and there were a lot of people saying that. We are taking care when meeting people again, but this is one of the coolest things: human warmth, even with a mask, with all the protocols tested. I’m a guy I like to see in people’s eyes.”, he said.

In another moment he commented on the repercussion of a daring scene in the soap opera, where he appears sending nude to girlfriend Barbara, role of Alinne Moraes. At the time, the scene was even the target of heated comments from Jojo Toddynho.

“I take everything as a joke. It’s also like that with Mariana (Goldfarb), my wife. And with Jojo I went to Paris Fashion Week, we had a lot of fun…”, commented the heartthrob of the nine o’clock soap opera.