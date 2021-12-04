Record reporter fights Parkinson’s and undergoes experimental treatment

Journalist André Tal, 43, a reporter for RecordTV, revealed that he is fighting Parkinson, a disease that causes the progressive degeneration of neurons responsible for synthesizing dopamine, causing damage to body movements.

This will address the issue during the program “Sunday Spectacular” this Sunday (5), when he will explain the experimental treatment he underwent to treat the disease.

“From now on, I’m going to break the silence about something I’ve been trying to hide for years,” says the reporter in a preview of the interview aired by Record.

André Tal has performed the treatment in Miami, in the United States, where he is accompanied by the Brazilian physician Marc Abreu. The therapy consists of halting the progression of Parkinson’s and restoring movement affected by the disease, a procedure approved by the FDA, the US government agency responsible for approving health-related tests and research.

The first contact between the journalist and the doctor took place in September, when Tal interviewed Abreu for the “JR Mundo” program. At the time, he did not reveal that he had Parkinson’s.

Hired by RecordTV since 2006, André Tal is responsible for producing special reports and presenting some programs on Record News. At the network, he has been an international correspondent in New York, and has covered events such as the Olympic Games and the World Cup.