Record reporter reveals fight against Parkinson’s disease – Zoeira

Record TV reporter André Tal, 43, revealed that he is fighting the Parkinson’s disease, degenerative disease of the central nervous system, chronic and progressive; that affects the movements of the body. The information is from the Wool.

He will speak on the subject during the program “Sunday Spectacular” next Sunday (5), and will explain the experimental treatment he underwent in Miami, in the United States, to treat the disease.

“From now on, I’m going to break the silence about something I’ve been trying to hide for years,” says the reporter in a preview of the interview aired by Record.

Brazilian doctor Marc Abreu is following the journalist’s treatment in the United States. The therapy consists of halting the progression of Parkinson’s and restoring movement affected by the disease, a procedure approved by the FDA, the US government agency responsible for approving health-related tests and research.