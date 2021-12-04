Red Cross says Ômicron proves inequality in vaccination – News

The emergence of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus is the “last proof” of the danger of inequalities in world vaccination, said the president of the Red Cross, Francesco Rocca, on Friday (3).

“Scientists have warned the international community several times about the risk of very new variants appearing in places where the vaccination rate is very low,” Francesco Rocca, president of FICR (International Federation of Cross Societies) told AFP in an interview in Moscow Red and Red Crescent).

According to statistics from the UN (United Nations), around 65% of the inhabitants of the most developed countries received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, against only 7% in less developed countries.

Western countries have been accused of stockpiling vaccines and the WHO has urged them not to rush into offering the third dose when millions of people around the world have not even received the first.

“It is a selfish attitude on the part of the Western community and also a blind attitude,” Francesco Rocca said.