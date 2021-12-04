Reporter fired complains about the coldness of boss at Globo

In a post on Facebook, editor Tonico Duarte, who worked for Globo for many years, sympathized with veteran reporters who have been dismissed by the channel in recent days – Renato Machado and Francisco José, among them – and mocked the gratitude letters that the general director of journalism usually sends to those fired with more fame.







The reporter Isabela Assumpção joined the channel in 1980 and had been on ‘Globo Repórter’ for 20 years Photo: Memória Globo / Disclosure

“…Ali Kamel’s melodramatic farewell letters. Since he doesn’t know how to write, they sound like the tacky bolerões of Carlos Alberto or Lindomar Castilho. I could sum it up to: ‘Uncle, you have a lot of white hair, it’s time to buy a farm and raise chickens’.”, says an excerpt from the post.

Dismissed on November 26, after four decades at the network, the reporter Isabela Assumpção, 72, left a comment in an outspoken tone, criticizing the treatment received from the boss when she met him in the newsrooms.

“I didn’t get any letter from Ali. I couldn’t even! After all, in all these years, every time we met, in SP or Rio, he didn’t even say hi. He walked on, looking lost in the desert, without me I think he expected me to prostrate myself at his feet, saying Allah be praised! But I didn’t! So no hello or goodbye! Better this way, truer, on both sides,” he wrote.





Globo’s journalism general director, Ali Kamel, with ‘JN’ anchors William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos Photo: TV Globo / Publicity

The wave of dismissals of experienced journalists with high salaries is part of Globo’s restructuring process. The broadcaster seeks to reduce expenses to balance the bills. There is also the intention to renew the staff of reporters.