Restaurant that barred Jau violated the Consumer Defense Code, says lawyer

In the opinion of the criminal lawyer and law professor Marcelo Duarte, there was no crime of racism in the situation involving Jau and the Sette restaurant, on this Thursday night (3). The establishment denied access to the singer and the team because of the clothes they wore. According to him, what happened in the case was an injury to the Consumer Defense Code. Article 39 of the Code states that no establishment may refuse to provide a service or sell goods directly to anyone willing to purchase them.

Also according to Marcelo Duarte, the restaurant should not have barred Jau and his team from entering and eating at the place. “The restaurant should have said how to dress in the place, but if people were still feeling comfortable, it shouldn’t have denied access.”

Singer Jau, author of the hits Flores da Favela and Amar é Bom, filed a police report this Friday (3), at the Barra police station, in Salvador. The reason was the crime of racism that he would have suffered when he was barred from the Sette restaurant.

In a video posted on social media after the incident, Jau appears in pants, shoes and hat and denounces the situation: “With all the humility of planet Earth, I think that a citizen dressed in this way can enter any environment, regardless of his color . Dressed in this way, he can only be barred from the environment if there is a racial problem, or if there is a problem of nature, or if there is a problem with that person, which is not my case”.

The singer also says that he lacked “blue eyes and blond hair” and adds that his freedom to come and go was disrespected by the restaurant, which barred him and the team members. “It’s not a democratic place, it’s not a place to go, it’s a racist place,” concludes Jau. The article tried to get in touch with the artist and his producer, but got no return.

For the anthropologist and co-founder of the Crespo Empowerment March, Naira Gomes, cases like these must have been analyzed not only from the perspective of social class, represented by the dress code, but by the racial character: “Even with the public notoriety, Jau was barred, which shows that it has nothing to do with social class, he is a man with financial resources, it has to do with the social use of race. Racism takes a physical characteristic of a group of people and uses that to exclude that group.”

Naira also tells a similar situation that she lived this week when she was with her mother and mother-in-law in a store on Avenida Sete, in Salvador. The anthropologist says that the two ladies, despite their age, behaved with excessive fear in the place. So much fear of not bumping into anything in the trade, such as putting your hand inside the bag and thinking they were stealing something.

“Black people already have this in their unconscious, they are accompanied by security guards who assume they can steal something”, explains Naira Gomes. “I’ve already gone through the stage of being embarrassed for being among white people, because we learn from racism to have doubts about our being in the world”, he vents.

what does the restaurant say

Sette, located on Ladeira da Barra, claims that there was no practice of racism. The establishment’s lawyer, Rodrigo Machado, stated that the artist and the team were not stopped at the site, as they entered the venue to try to resolve the issue. “Our dress code is in the “highlights” of our social network and posted on the door of our establishment, rules are set in advance, long before this episode”, he defends.

Also according to the lawyer Marcelo Duarte, advertising about dress codes must be conveyed in a way that the consumer can easily and immediately identify it. In fact, the dress code has been posted in the restaurant’s Instagram “features” for seven weeks now. In the publication, the use of caps, shorts, bathing suits, tank tops and flip-flops is prohibited. On the local security cameras, it is possible to see that Jau arrives by car at Sette, dressed in pants, a sleeveless shirt and hat. And he is accompanied by a man wearing shorts and a cap.

