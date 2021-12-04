Rger Guedes plans a game against Grmio, says he thinks of the Corinthians victory and exalts fans

This Friday afternoon, Róger Guedes gave a press conference at CT Joaquim Grava. The number 123 designed Sunday’s game against Grêmio and made a point of exalting the Corinthians fans.

The striker spoke about how the environment at Neo Química Arena is different with the Faithful present, after Vagner Mancini said that Sunday will be a “war”. Guedes even said that the focus is on victory, which guarantees Timão in the 2022 Libertadores group stage, and not Grêmio’s relegation.

“Yes, she (fans) is our 12th player. It was clear that we have greater support at home, they are different. As Mancini said, and I also said, this euphoria will stay off the field. We know they are fighting against relegation, which has this feud, but we’re going to fight for the three points, which is our goal at this moment,” said the player.

“For us, it’s three points. It’s our main objective this season to qualify for the Libertadores. We leave the euphoria out of the field, we’re thinking about the victory against Grêmio”, concluded the shirt 123.

During the chat with the press, Guedes also spoke about Willian and Giuliano’s situations. Without much certainty, the striker showed that he believes both will be “fit” for Sunday’s duel.

“I’ll call the doctor to give the interview (laughs). They’re fine, training with us. Willian played the last game, and they’re both recovering, but then it’s with Sylvinho. I think they’re fit for the game of Sunday, but they are fine,” concluded Guedes.

