Ricardo Rocha confirms agreement between Cruzeiro and Alexandre Mattos and transfer ban agreement until the end of the month | cruise

Cruzeiro’s technical director and a key behind-the-scenes part of Raposa for 2022, Ricardo Rocha has publicly confirmed that the club has an agreement with the football executive, Alexandre Mattos, for the next season

– We have an agreement with Alexandre Mattos, who should return. I’ve been talking to him, he has enormous potential, he knows a lot of people and can help Cruzeiro. Everyone knows what the Cruzeiro is today, it’s down to earth, because the Cruzeiro is not the Cruzeiro of three or four years ago. The club is going through a very difficult time, and we need the help of the fans and everyone – he told the channel Flow Sport Club.

Last week, the ge revealed that the club and the executive have been successful and that Alexandre Mattos already operating in the market, talking to businessmen and looking for reinforcements. He’s still in the United States.

Ricardo Rocha has also been an important link in the formation of the cast for 2022. He has also been talking to possible targets for Raposa. So far, the club hired defender Maicon and I also forward the agreement with also defender Mateus Silva.

However, despite being active in the market, Cruzeiro still needs to settle the transfer ban payment. According to Ricardo Rocha, the debts of Arrascaeta and Riascos, currently updated, are between R$ 15 and R$ 20 million.

– They have great confidence in Luxembourg. This made us practically renew. Why practically? It’s something that needs to be resolved. Cruzeiro still cannot hire. He is punished. It is about R$ 15 to R$ 20 million that he has to pay in debt – said the director of Cruzeiro

If he doesn’t pay, there’s no way to hire him. If there’s no way to hire, there’s no way for us to stay. But the president guaranteed that he will pay. I believe this debt will be paid. We believe in Sergio.

According to Ricardo Rocha, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues has the guarantee that he will settle the value by the end of December, but he did not reveal where the money will come from. By having the guarantee, the club has already been moving in the market, according to the technical director from Cruzeiro.

– The president has a promise that we can pay. He said that by the end of December, the 20th, the 30th, he will organize himself to pay. He gave the floor. You can hire Maicon, who will pay (the transfer ban). He has the guarantee.

Ricardo Rocha also stated that, soon, news will be announced by Raposa.

– We are getting organized, making contacts, in a little while we will start publishing. Some things have already been done. We have been talking, me, Vanderlei, (Maurício) Copertino, the president.