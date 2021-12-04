Ricardo Rocha confirms Cruzeiro’s agreement with Alexandre Mattos: ‘must come back’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Global Football Management/Disclosure Mattos is on schedule in the United States and is close to returning to Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro is still looking for a football director and, as Itatiaia has been informing a few weeks ago, Alexandre Mattos’ name is the most popular. The executive, who worked at Toca II between 2012 and 2014, has an agreement underway with the club. When talking about his performance behind the scenes of CT Cruzeiro, the celestial technical coordinator Ricardo Rocha, in an interview with the podcast Flow Sport Club, confirmed the conversations between Raposa and the manager.

“Today I’m only technical director, because we have an agreement with Alexandre Mattos, who should return. I’ve been talking to him, he has enormous potential, he knows a lot of people and can help Cruzeiro. Everyone knows what the Cruzeiro is today, it’s down to earth, it’s not the Cruzeiro of three or four years ago. The club is going through a difficult time, and we need everyone’s help”, he stated.

Alexandre Mattos has been without a club since December of last year, when he left Atlético. Before, he worked at Palmeiras, where he won two titles in the Brazilian Championship (2016 and 2018) and one in the Copa do Brasil (2015).

In a recent interview with Itatiaia, businessman Pedro Lourenço, owner of the Supermercados BH chain, confided that Mattos was already helping Cruzeiro in conversations with some players.

Without football director since October this year, when Rodrigo Pastana left, Ricardo Rocha has been working on several fronts to help the football department.

“I am the link between management and players. And also with the coach, because he has his role. We had an executive, (Rodrigo) Pastana, who left (he was fired from his post in October 2021 after being criticized by sponsor Pedro Lourenço). So, for me, these last two months have been heavy. I played several roles: I had to stay with Vanderlei and also off the field, it’s difficult”, he commented.

Even without the official arrival of a manager to command the football board, Cruzeiro moves in the market. The club has already announced the hiring of defender Maicon Roque and forwarded the hiring of fellow defender Mateus Silva, 26, from Ituano. The steering wheel Rômulo, from La Serena, is another that matters.

Ban transfer

Ricardo Rocha also spoke about the payment of the debt that Cruzeiro has with Defensor (URU) and Mazatlán (MEX), for the hiring of Arrascaeta and Riascos, respectively.

“They have great confidence with Luxembourg. This made us practically renew. Why practically? It’s something that needs to be resolved. Cruzeiro still can’t hire. He’s punished. It’s around R$15 a R$ 20 million that he has to pay in debt (…) If he doesn’t pay, there’s no way to hire him. If there’s no way to hire, there’s no way for us to stay. But the president guaranteed that he’ll pay. debt will be paid. We believe in Sergio,” he said.

