Rich mockery of fame as ex-bathtub of Solange’s Gugu

Rico Melquiades and Solange continued to fight in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). What started as an argument between the ex-bathtub and Mileide Mihaile turned into a heated argument between her and the comedian.

After saying that Rico wants to attack her for taking down Dayane Mello, the last one out, Solange warned Rico about Rico’s caresses in Arcrebiano and the comedian fired off:

Proceed, woman! Beware, Solange! You lack personality. Rich Melquiades

“You’re not going to provoke me. I’m lacking in personality? Fuck, what’s missing from your friend?”, replied the ex-bathtub. “Fault, do you think that screaming is just personality and talking lies?”, the comedian needled.

“Oh, tell a lie? What lie did I tell?”, she asked. “From Mileide, of the R$ 20 thousand, you went to talk about her pension, you don’t know what the value is”, said the pawn.

“It was in the media, love. Kiss, call me,” Solange replied. “I studied everyone, wasn’t it beautiful?”, Rico said and the girl denied it.

“Studied, babe. Guys, she also approves of fireworks, see, because she approved when she let loose next to the animals. She raised this flag to get the good Samaritan woman out”, needled Rico.

“How ugly…Rico, it’s ugly for you,” Solange said. “Not ugly. When you set off the fireworks for Tati, you liked it. She applauded and ran to the door. She raised an agenda that you don’t follow. Solange, less theory and more practice,” countered the comedian.

“Okay, Rico, you’re the smart one,” downplayed the ex-bathtub. “Smart you are, beautiful, but not over me,” fired the pawn.

Solange went on to say that she never received a fake license plate and Rico said the same thing happened to him. “Do you know why I’m insufferable? Because I say what people don’t want to hear,” said the girl, who continued needling the comedian.

“He started his career now”, Solange fired and Rico countered, citing “A Tub do Gugu”:

Ah, you started a long time ago and you’re so floppy, Solange. ‘Gugu’s Bathtub’ for 30 years? Look at the victim, guys. People know Helen Ganzarolli, it’s not Solange Gomes, no. Spare me girl. People don’t even remember when you used soap from Gugu. Rich Melquiades

“It’s good, it can humiliate”, said the girl. “Humiliate? Who are you to talk about humiliating? You called me ugly here. You know how it is to destroy a person’s self-esteem to call ugly? You called me ugly, said I was supported by Carlinhos Maia. You can humiliate , huh?

“Hold on, I’ll get my baby egg here. But I did it the first week, you do it all the time. Bil, can you help me here? My baby egg, come here”, mocked the girl, calling Arcrebiano.

“He doesn’t even give you eggs for you to drool. He wanted you to drool over his eggs, but he doesn’t. He wants to use you, like everyone else here. He used Mileide, he’s using Marina, so you’re going to use it now.” , finished Rico.

