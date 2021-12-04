‘Rich Shit’ · TV News

Solange Gomes lost track during the party this Friday (3) at A Fazenda 13. The ex-Banheira do Gugu got angry with Marina Ferrari and accused the woman from Alagoas of wanting to show up after saving herself from the countryside. “Go to the whore that fucked you, rich shit”, shot the model.

The confusion started as Rico Melquiades tried to make things right with Solange. Mileide Mihaile approached to complain about a comment the model had made about her old relationship with Wesley Safadão.

“Don’t talk about my son’s father, I never talked about the bathtub [do Gugu]That’s all I’m asking you to do, you can tell me everything about me, but don’t talk about my son”, asked the girl from Ceará. “I only said it because you said you weren’t going to fight over R$ 20 thousand”, replied Solange.

Marina arrived at the scene and tried to defend Mileide, but Solange asked the woman from Alagoas not to meddle in the story. I can get involved as much as I want”, replied the influencer. “She came back from the countryside and thinks she can talk, she’s back from the countryside and wants to appear in the game”, shouted rival Luiza Ambiel.

“You just fight and sleep,” Marina shot back. “And you, rich plant, go to shit girl, go to the whore that fucked you, fuck, fuck, rich as shit. Go babyliss your hair, she’s messing around where she doesn’t belong,” screamed Solange.

Aline Mineiro had to prevent the fight from continuing and asked the girl from Alagoas to leave to avoid further problems.

Check out an excerpt of the fight:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#61 – Who got burned and who did well in The Farm 13?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos