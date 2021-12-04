Rico and Mileide analyze Bil Araújo’s game

12/04/2021 11:31 AMUpdated on 12/04/2021 11:37 am

This morning, Rico Melquiades and Mileide Mihaile were in the treehouse talking about Bil Araújo’s game in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Despite the pair not agreeing with some attitudes of the pawn, the ex-participant of On Vacation with the Ex praised him, as he got very far in the game.

The farmer of the week analyzed: “Such a handsome guy can get a job out there. I mean, he can’t, he does” and Mileide agreed: “He does. He has a lot of possibilities. He could go very far without needing it.”

Rico pointed out that Bil used some people throughout the rural reality show: “And that’s it, right? Using it. Using a lot of people here. He deserves applause for his game. He arrived with 10 days to go before the end of the show. That’s intelligence.”

The pawn also commented on his own game: “I was dumb, I could have been out in the first week. But that’s me, and I prefer to be that way.”

The person added: “We have to be ourselves, that way. Because when we get out there, that’s what we’ll continue to be, right?. I’m not being a character here, that’s who I am.”

It seems that it’s not just Rico and Mileide who think that about Bil’s game. That night, MC Gui said that the ex-BBB used some pieces like, Sthefane, Mileide, Marina, Aline and Solange to keep himself in the game.

