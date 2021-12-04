Rico and Solange discuss and exchange offenses after dynamics

Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes fell out and exchanged insults after the recording of “Hora do Faro” in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The game, which was not shown by RecordTV’s streaming service PlayPlus, involved a cash prize. After the dynamic, Sol confronted Mileide about the award and Rico defended the former dancer.

“No one is obligated to give you money, not because everyone wants money here. But you agreed,” Rico said, noting that Sol had reached a consensus with the other participants on splitting the money.

“I didn’t agree, I was voted out!”, exclaimed the girl.

Rico said that if the votes favored Solange, she would be happy. The ex-Banheira do Gugu argued that she earned less than the other participants in the reality show and that she is less fortunate than the other pedestrians outside the house.

There is no contract in which we have to earn the same. That’s not your responsibility, everyone’s money. Rich Melquiades

“I know you love Mileide. That between Mileide and me, you’ll choose Mileide and I already know the reasons”, replied Sol.

Rico was outraged by the insinuation of his fellow inmate.

“You want to put Wesley Naughty? Spare me, Solange! As for me, you know you can’t be created. […] Me I like you, but attitudes, I don’t agree,” exclaimed the pawn.

Sol, then, started to accuse him of being “interested” for having befriended the singer’s ex-wife.

“What goldfish? […] I have mine, Solange”, defended the man from Alagoas.

Mileide’s egg drool! Solange Gomes

“Baba egg, no. Fair! Baba egg is you from Bil!”, accused Rico.

