Rio Grande do Sul confirms the first case of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19

Rio Grande do Sul confirmed, this Friday afternoon (3), the first case of Ômicron, a new variant of Covid-19. The victim is a woman from Santa Cruz do Sul and returned from South Africa last week. The information is from the G1.

​> Receive the main news from Santa Catarina through Whatsapp​

​> New Covid variant in Africa: what is known about the mutation​

The infected person is already in isolation and in monitoring with the Municipal Health Surveillance. According to information from the State, she had already taken the two doses of vaccine against Covid and had only a fever, so far.

The new strain has 50 mutations, part of which is in the “spike” protein – responsible for entering cells and target of most vaccines.

​> Ômicron variant can infect 2.4 times more people who had Covid-19, say scientists​

​> Covid vaccines protect against Ômicron variant? what manufacturers say​

– With this new variant in circulation, it is even more necessary for the protection to be effective, especially with a high vaccination coverage – said the State Health Secretary, Arita Bergmann.

Read too

​Santa Catarina changes routine in Africa for fear of the Ômicron variant: “Uncertainty”​

​Are Covid’s Ômicron variant symptoms different? Look​

​Ômicron variant affects younger people, says expert​

​SC issues warning to municipalities about Covid’s Ômicron variant​

​New Covid variant in Africa: what is known about the mutation​