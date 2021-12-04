Riot disregards Keyd’s victory over Acend

THE Live Keyd made Brazilian fans happy by overcoming the turn on per 2×1 on her debut on VALORANT Champions. The result, however, suffered a turnaround in the early hours of this Saturday (4).

THE Riot Games, the game’s developer and responsible for the competition, issued a statement saying that VK lost six points on the third map, where JhoW violated rule 7.2.6 of the VALORANT Global Competition Policy.

The player, as the investigations pointed out, ended up “using a location for the Cypher camera that is not working as intended and that violates the purpose of the game’s design.” As JhoW made use of Cypher’s camera exploit in six rounds, the commissioners snatched six points from the Vivo Keyd and passed it on to Acend.

“The six rounds in which the camera exploit was used will be taken from the Vivo Keyd and awarded to Team Acend, resulting in a score of Acend 12 x 9 Vivo Keyd. To take into account the economic impact of the lost six rounds on the map, Acend will receive an additional one round. Thus, the final adjusted score for Map 3 is: Ignite 13 x 9 Live Keyd,” wrote Riot Games in the statement.

Image of the camera’s exploit, marked in red (Photo: Publicity/Riot Games)

Vivo Keyd players positioned themselves on social media soon after the developer’s publication. JhoW apologized to the community and stated that he had no intention of making the mistake, noting that VK would come out victorious in the series even without using the camera during the rounds.

Decision has already been made and it is indisputable guys. I apologize for the hesitation, it really wasn’t the intention and we would win the series even with the camera in our pocket, but rules are rules and our plan to win every confrontation hasn’t changed yet. Let’s race and one game at a time! https://t.co/7x9j4wmMxn — Jonathan Gloria (@JhowGG1) December 4, 2021

Every support you can give to my team will be of great importance. — VK v1xen (@v1xenBEAST) December 4, 2021

We didn’t even have the right to speak our point, or have a conversation about FairPlay with the other team, but that’s what life goes on being Brazilian is difficult but I trust my team, good night! https://t.co/ZmMIYHTp5l — VK heat (@heatfps) December 4, 2021

The sad thing is to know that it was never the nature of bugging the map or wanting to take advantage, we don’t need that to win, and it was even in the 9×4 round echo if we were warned in the middle of the OBVIOUS game that we wouldn’t do it, but rule is rule, Anyway, let’s not let it go, believe me family! — Leonardo Serrati (@mwzera) December 4, 2021

It’s great to be Brazilian!!! — VK murizzz (@murizzzzz) December 4, 2021

Now in the Lower Bracket, VK will face the X10 for remaining in the championship. The game takes place on Monday (6), at 11:00 am (Brasilia time). The 2-1 victory placed the Europeans in the winners’ bracket, where they will face the envy.