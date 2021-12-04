RN startup is selected in a Petrobras notice; BRL 22 million in investments – 12/03/2021 – News

This Friday (3), Petrobras announced the twenty winning companies of the III public notice of the Petrobras Connections for Innovation Program – Startups module. Among those chosen is ‘RN Tecnologia em Informática LTDA’, a company from the state of Rio Grande do Sul of the Soft Tech type in the field of digital technologies. In all, BRL 22 million will be invested in small innovative companies, the largest selection in the oil, gas and energy sector in the country.

kevin david/estadão content

Startups will receive contributions of up to R$ 500 thousand or up to R$ 1.5 million, depending on the category (deep tech or soft tech), to be used in projects in the Digital Technologies (12), Robotics (3) verticals , Inspection Technologies (2), Geological Modeling (2) and Energy Efficiency (1). The expected date for signing the contracts and starting work is February 2022.

In addition to financial support for the development of innovation projects, the selected companies receive technical mentoring with specialists from Petrobras and business mentoring and management support with consultants from Sebrae, the company’s partner in the public notice. At the end of the process, successfully completed projects have the possibility of meeting the demands not only of Petrobras, but also of becoming suppliers in the oil and gas production chain.

“Petrobras’ leading role in the interaction with startups, companies and Science and Technology institutes makes the company a great engine of innovation, accelerating large value deliveries, in addition to contributing to the development of the innovation ecosystem in the country”, analyzes the director of Digital Transformation and Innovation at Petrobras, Nicolás Simone.

first results

While the companies that won the 2021 public notice celebrate, startups selected in previous editions of the program finalize their projects and validate their innovative solutions for application in a real operating environment. One example is Unidroid, a company from São Paulo that starts, until January, the field tests of the first firefighting robots for classified areas (with risk of flammable atmosphere) in the world.

They were developed especially for Petrobras, based on one of the challenges of the 2020 public notice for the Connections Program. The main objective of the robotic solution is to preserve the brigade’s safety. There are two models under development: for offshore and onshore areas, with a flow capacity of 4,500 and 30,000 liters of water per minute, respectively. Robots are also capable of releasing 100 kg of chemical powder. The performance of both is considered superior to that of conventional fire extinguishers and the technology could be implemented next year.

Check out the chosen ones: