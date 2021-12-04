Roberto Carlos: New year-end special confirmed for December 22 | Pop & Art

Globo confirmed this Friday night (3) that the New Year’s Eve special with Roberto Carlos is confirmed and will be unpublished. The show will be broadcast on December 22nd.

The King’s Special is one of the most traditional attractions at the end of the year for Brazilians.

Due to the pandemic, the singer’s concert in Jerusalem in 2011 was broadcast in place of an unprecedented performance last year.

Jota Quest, Erasmo Carlos, Wanderléia, Fafá de Belém, Liah Soares, the duo Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano, Zeca Pagodinho, Ivete Sangalo and the couple Sandy and Lucas Lima are among the confirmed guests for this year’s show.

The special will be recorded at Estúdios Globo, under the artistic direction of LP Simonetti.

“It’s an important message that Roberto Carlos is doing the ‘Special’ again, there is no end of year without the king. The public can expect a lot of emotion with these reunions in a show that is being done with great care and bringing a message of hope”, explains the artistic director.

2 of 2 Roberto Carlos during a concert held in São Paulo in 1991 — Photo: Julio Do Valle/Estadão Conteúdo/Arquivo Roberto Carlos during a concert held in São Paulo in 1991 — Photo: Julio Do Valle/Estadão Conteúdo/Arquivo

Roberto Carlos turned 80 on April 19, with new books released to celebrate the life of the singer from Jovem Guarda. Listen to Roberto’s podcast above.

Career : Remember concerts, bands and festivals in 80 PHOTOS

: Remember concerts, bands and festivals in 80 PHOTOS Tributes: See which artists dedicated albums to the work of the King

“My mind still remains at 30, 40 years old around. I think I’m a guy aged 30, 40 with an experience of 80. That’s how I see myself”, said the singer in an interview with Jornal Nacional.

Also this year, Dudu Braga, Roberto’s son, died at the age of 52 as a result of cancer in the peritoneum, the membrane that surrounds the abdominal wall.

READ MORE: Roberto Carlos has his life detailed again by Paulo Cesar de Araújo in a better structured biography