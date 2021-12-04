Róger Guedes confirms refusal to Arabia, “hands over” Grêmio family and defends Corinthians fans | corinthians

About to complete a round of the Brazilian Championship with Corinthians, Róger Guedes is focused on finishing the season well and is already projecting the next year. For that, they will have two tournament games ahead of them, one of them against Grêmio, which could relegate the team from Rio Grande do Sul to Serie B.

For the striker, the euphoria of the crowd and anxiety for victory to relegate the rival will be outside the clash scheduled for this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena. The important thing is to win the victory to seal the move to next year’s Libertadores group stage.

– For us, it’s three points, it’s our main objective this season, which is to classify directly in the Libertadores. We leave the euphoria out of the field, we are only thinking about these three points against Grêmio – he said, briefly, during a press conference, without citing details of the preparation for the game, such as an open letter from the fans to the players asking for revenge for the fall of 2007.

The “problem” is that Grêmio’s eventual fall will leave the attacker’s family very upset. Honest during the interview, the player emphasized his affection for Corinthians, but let slip the fact that many family members support Tricolor in Rio Grande do Sul.

– I’m not going to lie, I didn’t support Corinthians, my entire family is Grêmio fans. But I was fond of Corinthians, I had this desire to play here, my managers knew, this year I had other proposals, but I wanted to come help Corinthians, it was a dream I had.

The player also commented on the statements made by coach Vagner Mancini, who directed Corinthians in 2021 and treated Sunday’s game as a “war”. Mancini also cited the fact that the fans do not go on the field to play. Roger avoided controversy, but countered.

– Fiel is our 12th player, I think it was quite clear that at home we have greater support, it’s normal, the fans are different from all the others. I saw Mancini’s interview that it’s going to be a war, but the euphoria is off the field, there’s a little feud from the past, but it stays with them, what matters to us are the three points, we know that Grêmio fights against relegation, but we only want the three points to qualify in the Libertadores – he emphasized.

Specifically for Róger Guedes, the week was also busy in the private sphere. The player had a proposal from Sharjah, UAE, rejected. The Arabs offered 8 million euros (R$ 51 million, approximately), but they heard a “no” from the club.

– An official proposal from Sharjah, from the Emirates really came to me, I sat down with my manager, Paulo Pitombeira, we talked a lot, but my focus is on Corinthians, a whole Sunday full-time playing, focus here, I want titles next year, we know that we will have a Libertadores ahead of us. Focused only on that, is trying to win titles and try to reach the Brazilian team – he pondered.

Sylvinho “fundamental” for 2022

The attacker commented on the external pressure that Sylvinho has been going through. The coach is criticized by a good portion of the crowd and had his name booed in the last two lineups of the team in home games. For Róger, the presence of the commander in the next season is essential.

– We ended up seeing this, they are asking for his departure, but he is an exceptional guy, who treats everyone the same, he will already be one of the best in Brazil. A very good guy, he helps a lot, it’s essential to stay for next year, he already knows us, having a pre-season we’ll have a great year of 2022 – he assured.

Róger Guedes will once again start Corinthians this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), in a game against Grêmio, at Neo Química Arena, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. There are 18 matches with the Alvinegra shirt and seven goals scored.

Check out other points from the press conference by Róger Guedes:

2021 balance sheet

– It’s been a season, I arrived at the end, good individually and collectively. we are reaching our mission, to classify straight to Libertadores. I hope I can score 30 more goals, let’s work for that, but the main thing is to help the team in the championships.

Angry reaction on the field in lost shots

– It’s not that I get mad, it’s game time, we’re there to win, I get mad when I miss a move or when I don’t get a ball, but it’s the game, normal game, it’s more you in the press who think the people are fighting on the field, I get upset that I’m losing the match. I help the team so we can always try to come out with a positive result.

Start at Corinthians

– I was waiting for my potential, as I have been working for 8 months with personnel in Criciúma, as a result of my work, people came and helped the team on the field, we improved at Corinthians, the group welcomed those who arrived, and we are doing an excellent role this year.

– It’s not considering yourself the best player, it’s the group, they welcomed me well, with my individual part I helped, if I’m scoring goals, I owe a lot to the team, to all the players who assisted me. Sometimes people don’t see Gil and João Victor’s work of stealing a ball and touching it forward. I’m privileged to have Renato Augusto in midfield and these guys who help me score goals up front.

field positioning

– I talk a lot with Sylvinho, he knows where I feel most comfortable, the players talk, I talk to Renato, with Fábio, I like to float as a second striker, that’s where I like it, behind the 9, in the reference. As I’ve been playing from the left side, I usually close to have more of the ball and make a two faster.

Giuliano and Willian’s physical condition

– I’ll call the doctor to give this interview (laughs). They are doing well, training, Willian played the last game, he made a very good recovery. But it’s up to Sylvinho whether they’re going to play or not, but they’re doing very well, they’ve had a good recovery and are fit for Sunday’s game.

