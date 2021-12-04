Róger Guedes ‘delivers’ the Grêmio family and says how the club faces a match that can demote the Gauchos

Corinthians striker made it clear that his team’s focus is only on victory and also commented on the declarations made by Grêmio coach Vagner Manini about the confrontation on Sunday (5) being a “war”

Next Sunday (5), at Neo Química Arena, Corinthians and Guild face each other for brazilian, in a confrontation that may confirm the eventual relegation of the Gauchos. And this Friday (3), during a press conference, the attacker of helm Róger Guedes spoke about his team’s next match.

Seeking to secure a direct place to the next edition of the Libertadores Conmebol, Corinthians need just one more victory to reach the goal. And according to the 25-year-old striker, despite the permanence of the Tricolor also be at stake in the confrontation, the focus of paulistas is only on the three points.

“For us, it’s three points, it’s our biggest goal this season, which is to classify directly in the Libertadores. We leave the euphoria out of the field, we are only thinking about these three points against Grêmio”, he began by saying.

A possible victory will leave Corinthians and their fans euphoric with the place in the continental competition, but on the other hand, a possible downfall of Grêmio will also make the family of Róger Guedes very upset. That’s because, according to the confession of the 123 shirt of the helm, all of them support the gaucho club.

“I’m not going to lie, I didn’t support Corinthians, my whole family is gremista. But I was fond of Corinthians, I had this desire to play here, my managers knew, this year I had other proposals, but I wanted to come help Corinthians, it was a dream I had,” revealed Guedes.

Finally, the Corinthians forward also commented on the Grêmio coach’s statements Vagner Mancini about the confrontation, stating that the match will be a “war”. The former coach of the helm still talked about the Faithful, and made it clear that the crowd will not take the field. Roger avoided any controversy, but responded.

Róger Guedes during press conference for Corinthians, at CT Joaquim Grava Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

“Fiel is our 12th player, I think it was quite clear that at home we have greater support, it’s normal, the fans are different from all the others. I saw Mancini’s interview that it’s going to be a war, but the euphoria stays out of the way, there is a little feud from the past, but stay with them, what matters to us are the three points, we know that Grêmio is fighting relegation, but we only want the three points to qualify in the Libertadores,” he concluded.

In 2007, in the last round of the Brasileirão that year, Grêmio and Corinthians tied for 1-1 at the old Olympic Stadium, in Porto Alegre, and the result ended up relegating the São Paulo team to Serie B. After 14 years, it is now the gauchos who can suffer the fall against the helm.















