Róger Guedes echoes Mancini’s statement, defends Corinthians fans and admits that the whole family supports Grêmio

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Róger Guedes echoes Mancini’s statement, defends Corinthians fans and admits that the whole family supports Grêmio 4 Views

The day after Grêmio’s 3-0 victory against São Paulo, expanding Grêmio’s expectation of remaining in Seria A, Corinthians forward Róger Guedes gave a press conference projecting the game on Sunday, 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena – this game has already been considered by Gremista coach Vagner Mancini like a real “war”.

Guedes did not agree with the term used by the rival and defended the mobilization made by the Corinthians fans. Gaviões da Fiel, for example, has already released a note asking for a victory as a “revenge” for 2007, when the team from São Paulo dropped out of division after a 1-1 draw at the former Olímpico, in Porto Alegre, against Grêmio.

“Fiel is our 12th player, I think it was quite clear that at home we have greater support, it’s normal, the fans are different from all the others.. I saw Mancini’s interview that it’s going to be a war, but the euphoria is off the field, there’s a little feud from the past, but it stays with them, what matters to us are the three points, we know that Grêmio fights against relegation, but we just want the three points to qualify in the Libertadores”, said the forward, before adding:

“For us, it’s three points, it’s our main objective this season, which is to classify directly in the Libertadores. We leave the euphoria out of the field, we are only thinking about these three points against Grêmio”.

Gaucho from the city of Ibirubá, in the interior, the 25-year-old forward admitted, however, that his entire family supports Grêmio:

“I’m not going to lie, I didn’t support Corinthians, my entire family is Grêmio fans. But I was fond of Corinthians, I wanted to play here, my managers knew, this year I had other proposals, but I wanted to come help Corinthians, it was a dream I had”, he concluded.

Check out the interview with Róger Guedes:

    We are also on the Telegram:

  • Click here to join the group to follow Grêmio news
    We are also on WhatsApp:

  • Click here to join group 29 to follow Grêmio news.
  • Click here to join group 20 to follow Grêmio news.
  • Click here to join group 25 to follow Grêmio news.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Marta sees tournament as an important step for the new generation: “We won’t always be here” | soccer

We have to know how to help in the best possible way, to control this …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved