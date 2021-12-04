Róger Guedes echoes Mancini’s statement, defends Corinthians fans and admits that the whole family supports Grêmio

The day after Grêmio’s 3-0 victory against São Paulo, expanding Grêmio’s expectation of remaining in Seria A, Corinthians forward Róger Guedes gave a press conference projecting the game on Sunday, 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena – this game has already been considered by Gremista coach Vagner Mancini like a real “war”.

Guedes did not agree with the term used by the rival and defended the mobilization made by the Corinthians fans. Gaviões da Fiel, for example, has already released a note asking for a victory as a “revenge” for 2007, when the team from São Paulo dropped out of division after a 1-1 draw at the former Olímpico, in Porto Alegre, against Grêmio.

“Fiel is our 12th player, I think it was quite clear that at home we have greater support, it’s normal, the fans are different from all the others.. I saw Mancini’s interview that it’s going to be a war, but the euphoria is off the field, there’s a little feud from the past, but it stays with them, what matters to us are the three points, we know that Grêmio fights against relegation, but we just want the three points to qualify in the Libertadores”, said the forward, before adding:

“For us, it’s three points, it’s our main objective this season, which is to classify directly in the Libertadores. We leave the euphoria out of the field, we are only thinking about these three points against Grêmio”.

Gaucho from the city of Ibirubá, in the interior, the 25-year-old forward admitted, however, that his entire family supports Grêmio:

“I’m not going to lie, I didn’t support Corinthians, my entire family is Grêmio fans. But I was fond of Corinthians, I wanted to play here, my managers knew, this year I had other proposals, but I wanted to come help Corinthians, it was a dream I had”, he concluded.

