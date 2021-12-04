Róger Guedes says he refused a proposal to be champion with Corinthians – 12/03/2021

Striker Róger Guedes confirmed at a press conference that there was a proposal for him to leave Corinthians for Al Sharjah, from the United Arab Emirates. According to the striker, the rejection of the proposal was due to the fact that his goal is to be champion with the Corinthians shirt.

“I sat with my manager [Paulo Pitombeira], but my focus is on Corinthians, against Grêmio I’ll complete an entire round. My entire focus is here, on winning titles here. And we have a Libertadores next year. So I want to make history and make the Brazilian team,” said the player, this Friday (3), at CT Joaquim Grava.

Hired in August, Róger Guedes signed a relationship with Corinthians until August 31, 2025. Timão is entitled to 40% of the player’s economic rights. He played in 18 matches with the Alvinegra shirt so far in Brasileirão and scored seven goals.

“It’s been a good season, individually good, but collectively as well. We have the chance to qualify straight for the Libertadores. It would be great to score 30 more goals, but the main thing is collective,” concluded the striker.

Corinthians returns to the field next Sunday (5), against Grêmio, at Neo Química Arena, at 4 pm (GMT), for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship.