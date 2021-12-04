Róger Guedes updates Corinthians fans on negotiation with Saudi team

Striker has been with Timão since September, after having worked for three years in Chinese football, and decided many games in this Brazilian Championship.

One of the main signings of the Corinthians for the 2021 season, the striker Roger Guedes showed, on the field, why so much hype after his arrival. In 18 matches with the Alvinegra shirt, the 123 shirt scored 7 goals and gave 2 assists. The main performance was on September 25, in the 2-1 victory over Palmeiras, in which he scored two goals.

However, Guedes has been in the news this week regarding a possible proposal by Al Sharjah, from Saudi Arabia. The Arabs offered 8 million euros (BRL 51 million) for the striker’s football, but the club refused. In a press conference at CT Joaquim Grava this Friday (3), Róger Guedes confirmed his refusal and staying with Corinthians.

“I really got an official proposal from Sharjah, from the Emirates, I sat down with my manager, Paulo Pitombeira, we talked a lot, but my focus is on Corinthians, a whole Sunday full-time playing, focus here, I want titles next year, we know that we will have a Libertadores ahead of us. Focused only on that, it’s trying to win titles and try to make it to the Brazilian national team”, declared the shirt 123.

Gremista? Striker reveals identification with Tricolor in the past

Corinthians’ next duel is on Sunday (5), at Neo Química Arena, against Grêmio, who need a victory to escape relegation to Serie B. The match has raised many discussions this week. Gaviões da Fiel, Timão’s main organized support group, declared in a statement that the game is a kind of revenge for what happened in 2007. On the occasion, the club from São Paulo was relegated after drawing 1-1 with Grêmio, at the Estádio Olympic.

“I’m not going to lie, I didn’t support Corinthians, my entire family is Grêmio fans. But I was fond of Corinthians, I wanted to play here, my managers knew, this year I had other proposals, but I wanted to come help Corinthians, it was a dream I had”, declared Roger Guedes.