Ronaldo Fenômeno trusts Cruzeiro’s access: ‘he’s a giant, he’s going to come back with everything’

Now owner of Valladolid, former player Ronaldo Fenômeno recently participated in the ‘Flow Podcast’. A historic jersey of Brazilian football, Ronaldo had a meteoric experience with Cruzeiro, the club that projected him to world football, including making him participate in his first World Cup, in 1994, in the United States, when Brazil became four-time world champion . He was drafted at age 17.

For Raposa, before being sold to Dutch football, Ronaldo scored 56 goals in 58 games, obtaining the artillery of Mineiro in 1994, with 22 goals. Although Cruzeiro is currently experiencing one of the worst moments in its history, Ronaldo is confident that the club will return to the first national division.

“Cruzeiro is huge, it’s going to come back with everything, you’ll see,” Fenômento told the ‘Flow Podcast’;

He also stated that in Brazil his fans will also be with Cruzeiro, a club that he is passionate about.

“Half Corinthians and half Flamengo. By the way, now I have to share this with Valladolid”, smiled the former player, who then spoke about Raposa. “By the way, there’s Cruzeiro, I’m in love with Cruzeiro too” completed.

In the podcast, Ronaldo also remembered the iconic move applied to the Uruguayan defender Kanapkis, who suffered from the Rio boy’s disconcerting dribbles in a derby against Atlético. In addition to the historic move, Ronaldo scored the three goals in Cruzeiro’s victory over the rival by 3-1.

“Google when I was at Cruzeiro what I was doing with Atlético. You must have heard about Kanapkis, the Uruguayan defender who was there at that time. He’s full of arthrosis, rheumatism (laughs) because of the bending. “, joked Ronaldo.

Ronaldo: an example of an investor

In times of SAF in Cruzeiro, Ronaldo is one of the examples of investors who acquired a football club and managed it. At the time, the former player paid, according to Spanish press estimates, 30 million euros (approximately R$ 141 million) to buy 51% of the club’s shares. Ronaldo is already facing a big challenge ahead of Valladolid, who ended up relegating to the Spanish second division last season. Currently, the team fights for access and occupies the fifth position in the leaderboard, with 31 points in 18 games.

