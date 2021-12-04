rosters, refereeing and watching live

Corinthians x Grêmio play this Sunday (4), at 4 pm, for the 37th round of the Brasileirão 2021. Here you will check all the details of the match, with the probable squads, refereeing and how to watch it live. In addition to other details that only the Gremista Portal brings.

A defeat will put the lime in Grêmio’s campaign at Brasileirão 2021. The team will be mathematically relegated if they lose the game, because they could reach a maximum of 42 points, and the first teams outside the Z4 already have 43. A draw maintains the team alive, at least until the games on Monday (5).

Corinthians x Grêmio must play a very nervous game, the opposing fans bring to the scene a revenge for 2007, when they fell in the last round, after a 1-1 draw at the Tricolor stadium, Estádio Olímpico. In this way, what was already meant to be tense must become even more tense.

Corinthians wants a spot in Libertadores 2022, for that they need to win the game. So, they confirm their presence without the need to play the preview and run the risk of elimination, something they’ve already lived through twice.

Everything about Corinthians vs Grêmio at Brasileirão 2021

Schedule: 16h.

Local: Arena Corinthians, in São Paulo.

Streaming: RBS TV, SportTV and Premiere.

Probable Corinthians lineup: Cassius; João Pedro, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Xavier (Roni); Gabriel Pereira, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Job

Probable Grêmio squad: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez (Diogo Barbosa); Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Campaz, Jhonata Robert and Ferreira; Diego Souza.

Arbitration: Bruno Arleu de Araujo, assisted by Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Daniel do Espirito Santo Parro. VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA – Art: Portal do Gremista