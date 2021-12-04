Run Over by Liquid, Astralis Records Worst Nuke Ever | DRAFT5

It’s true that the new cast of astralis raised high expectations around it thanks to the excellent campaign in its first official commitment, the BLAST Premier: Fall Finals 2021.
The formation led by Lukas “glaive” Rossander, however, saw the Team Liquid throw a legitimate bucket of cold water on his head this Friday afternoon (3), when Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo and his troops ran over the rival to stay alive in the IEM Winter 2021.
The map, which was once the club’s best by far, given the fact that gla1ve and company had an unbeaten record of 31 games on that stage between 2018 and 2019, was won by a resounding 16-1 by the Liquid.
Previously, the worst defeat of the astralis at nuke had occurred in February 2017, when robots were slaughtered by the iconic Polish line-up of Virtus.pro by 16 to 3 in DreamHack Masters Las Vegas that year.
This will also be marked as one of the four worst defeats in the organization’s history, which, although never surpassed by 16-0, has already lost 16-1 on four different occasions, three of which in 2021.
On the other hand, Team Liquid de FalleN registered its most elastic victory in this nuke. Previously, his best result had been a 16-2 against the Lazarus of Braxton “swag” Pierce, still in 2019.