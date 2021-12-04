Recently Samsung’s Galaxy S22 family had background images leaked through the portal Android Police. The origin of the arts was not informed, but they are in accordance with the aesthetic standard seen in the wallpapers of the S21 generation.

As you can see below, the wallpapers continue with colored particles, which resemble sand and are arranged above a single color. Check out each of the wallpapers:

Samsung Galaxy S22 has leaked wallpapers; see how to download Samsung Galaxy S22 has leaked wallpapers; see how to download Samsung Galaxy S22 has leaked wallpapers; see how to download Samsung Galaxy S22 has leaked wallpapers; see how to download

So far, only four backgrounds have been distributed. If you’re interested in “simulating” what Samsung’s next generation might look like, the site GizmoChina provided a Zip file with the leaks in high quality.

And when does it arrive?

According to a rumor revealed by journalist Jon Prosser, the line of devices will go on pre-sale on February 8th and will start shipping from the 18th of the same month.

Samsung Galaxy S22 ?? Pre-order on February 8, 2022

Launch on February 18, 2022 pic.twitter.com/5iaAr9KrM8 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 5, 2021

It is speculated that three smartphones will represent the family — the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. The base variant is rumored to be tiny, with a 6.06-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset, and 3,700 mAh battery. The primary photo sensor on the rear could be a Samsung GN5 with 50 MP.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22+ may have the same processor and camera, but maybe come with a 4,500 mAh battery. Finally, the Ultra has already had photos of its design leaked and offers dedicated space to store the S Pen, so it could become a replacement for the Galaxy Note lineup – check out our smartphone special.