Samuel Gives Up Living And Breaks Engagement With Pilar · TV News

Unfairly sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Colonel Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim) in Nos Tempos do Imperador, Samuel (Michel Gomes) will be so disillusioned with his own life that he will break off his engagement to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski). He won’t have the courage to keep his beloved “tied up” in a dead-end marriage in the six o’clock soap opera.

Unjustly imprisoned for the crime on the very day of exchanging alliances with the first female doctor in Brazil at the behest of the owner of the newspaper O Berro, the engineer will face trial for a few days in court. The corrupt deputy will send the former captives from his father’s farm to testify against the boy, who will eventually be sentenced to spend the rest of his days behind bars.

Samuel will then receive a visit from the bride in jail. “Let’s get married! Right here!”, the protagonist will say. “What? No, Pilar, it doesn’t fit,” the engineer will reject.

The girl will insist, saying that she has already researched all the necessary procedures to make the union official. But Michel Gomes’ character will remain firm in his decision.

“No! I love you too much to want you stuck with a convict for the rest of your life!”, he will say, leaving the bride confused. “What do you mean by that?” Pilar will ask.

“I’m freeing you! Our story ends here. Don’t come visit me again. Never again”, will sentence the boy. Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) will be completely devastated by the rejection.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

