Sandra Bullock reminisces about nude scene with Ryan Reynolds

Sandra Bullock decided to share an embarrassing moment that occurred while filming a nude scene with her friend Ryan Reynolds.

Protagonists of the movie “The Proposal” (2009), the two recorded a passage in which Margaret (Bullock) is looking for a towel after showering and accidentally falls on Andrew (Reynolds), who had just taken off his clothes after returning from a shower. race.

In an interview with the podcast “About Last Night”, the actress said that to this day she remembers an embarrassing situation that she went through at the time.

“Ryan and I have known each other since our preteen years. For a long time,” said Sandra. “We had to do the nude scene that day and Anne Fletcher, our director, had closed the set — which means no one was allowed to be there,” he continued.

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in “The Proposal” Image: Disclosure/IMDB

“Ryan and I had some skin-colored things stuck to our privates. My hair was strategically over my nipples and little Ryan — not small at all — was there! But I didn’t look at anything!” joked the actress.

Bullock also revealed that Reynolds’ ‘areas’ were “stuck wherever it was needed” to start recording, and added: “When they said ‘cut’, you couldn’t move. He [Ryan] he was on his back with his knees up, and I was on the floor, waiting. And you don’t want to look at your friend naked.”

“Then I hear Anne Fletcher say, ‘Ryan, we can see your private parts!’ And I was like, ‘Oh God!’ “Because you want to look. But I thought, ‘Don’t look down. Don’t look down.’ [as partes íntimas de Ryan] on the monitor,” revealed Sandra.