Santos: Carille reinvents herself, surpasses Diniz and rejects retranqueiro label – 12/04/2021

Nobody knows if Fábio Carille will remain at Santos. The coach still avoids talking about the future with two rounds of the end of the season. But the pride of his work echoes in every word he says in these last days of activity in 2021.

And no less. He caught Santos in tatters, flirting with relegation after the 19 rounds of the first round of the Brazilian Championship under Fernando Diniz.

The team with possession of the ball, offensive vocation and a lot of defensive disorganization was left behind. It took a while to react in the hands of Carille, but the coach hit the defense to overcome his predecessor even before finishing the return.

With Fernando Diniz, Santos conceded 25 goals in 19 games at the Brazilian Nationals, which gives a shameful average of 1.31 goals per game. With Fábio Carille that index dropped to 0.82 (only 14 goals in 17 matches).

Despite that, he doesn’t really like the label of defensive coach, which he has carried since his days at Corinthians. To reach those numbers with Santos, Carille formed the ideal team with three defenders. However, according to him, he never used this tactical scheme before arriving at the club. “Here I am using three defenders for the first time. We always need to reinvent ourselves.”

In practice, Carille did just that. With the team’s urgency to climb the leaderboards, he studied the squad, evaluated the options, and put the beans and rice aside to explore what he saw of potential in each player. “Many say it’s defensive (the 3-5-2), but that’s not true. I even played with Marcos Guilherme, Lucas Braga, Marinho and a center forward, four attackers, and no defensive midfielder,” said the coach.

Ah, if it only depended on the attack…

This defensive improvement was fundamental for Santos to climb the Brasileirão table. The numbers prove that, if the defense did not stop taking so many goals, the attack would hardly supply the need to achieve victories.

The offensive performance was no longer good with Fernando Diniz in Brasileirão. With 20 goals scored in 19 games, the average was 1.05. With Carille, in these 17 games of the second round, the team had 13 goals. In other words, the average dropped even further, now to 0.76 goals per game.

The most demanding fan can say: “Ah, but if the defense has improved and the attack has deteriorated, then it proves that Carille’s team is more defensive.” In fact, it is. Who doesn’t agree with this is Carille. But he had the merit of organizing the defensive system as a whole, coordinating movements that were not done before, such as adequate coverage of the spaces left by each player who took risks in the attack. Even if for that I had to move a lot in the team to find the ideal.

“I worked with three defenders for the first time and that’s why we varied athletes. Felipe Jonatan is more technical and does better on the inside, on the wings we had stronger players like Lucas Braga on the left. There were discussions and training to take to the games and thanks to God the results were more positive than negative in this second round. We improved and that was the objective”, he analyzed.

In 2022, 3-5-2 should be dropped… If Carille stays

Despite having made do with what he had in hand and even set aside some of his tactical convictions, Carille isn’t much of a fan of the three-man scheme. Now, it remains to be seen whether he will be at Santos in 2022 to adopt new strategies. “Let’s think carefully about 2022, both in my permanence and in setting up the group. I’m not one to invent, I play as I think the group feels better.”

It is worth remembering that the technician is an employee under the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) regime and does not have a deadline for his stay in Vila Belmiro, although there is a verbal agreement between him and President Andres Rueda for his stay until the end of 2022. The point is that Carille doesn’t know if she’s staying, despite Rueda’s approval of her work.