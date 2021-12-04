São Paulo returns to training after losing to Grêmio and prepares to face Juventude | São Paulo

As usual, players who acted for more than 45 minutes did recovery activities.

Injured, William and Luan continue in transition work. Luan has more chances to return to the field in the final stretch of the Brazilian Nationals. Luciano, who needed surgery to correct a fractured wrist, remains in treatment.

More about São Paulo:

+ Fans need to worry about the club’s future; read analysis

+ Simulate results and learn about the risks of São Paulo

1 of 3 Calleri training this Friday at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Calleri training this Friday at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

São Paulo returns to the field next Monday, when it hosts Juventude, in Morumbi, at 7pm, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Nationals. A win completely eliminates the risk of relegation from the team.

Then, next Thursday, Rogério Ceni’s team ends the season against América-MG, in Belo Horizonte.

2 of 3 Gabriel Neves — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Gabriel Neves — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

With 45 points, São Paulo has five more than Bahia, which opens the relegation zone. The team still dreams of a place at Libertadores. For that, however, depends on winning the two remaining games and still rooting for a combination of results from rival clubs.

+ Read more news about São Paulo